Devils Take Down Amerks, 2-1

December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils goaltender Cory Schneider

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils goaltender Cory Schneider(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - Brett Seney scored the eventual game-winning goal late in the second period and Cory Schneider made 23 saves as the Binghamton Devils defeated the visiting Rochester Americans, 2-1, inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday night.

Neither team netted a goal in the first 37 minutes of the game, however, Rochester struck first with 3:07 remaining in the second. The Americans forced a turnover in Binghamton's defensive zone and Tyler Randell's diving pass connected with Brett Murray in the left circle. Murray fired it in for the 1-0 Americans lead, with Randell picking up the only assist on the play.

However, the Devils were quick to answer with two back-to-back goals late in the second stanza. Joey Anderson deflected in a shot from the point off the stick of Ben Street and Michael Paliotta to even the score at one. The goal was Anderson's eighth of the year with 2:06 remaining in the secon to tie the game, 1-1.

Seney picked up the eventual game-winning goal with 1:14 to go in the second period. Julian Melchiori sped down the left side and fed Seney who beat the right leg pad of Andrew Hammond for his 12th of the year to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. Assists were credited to Melchiori and Street and the Devils held that lead in the third period for the win.

Schneider stopped 23 of 24 and earned third star of the game in the win and Hammond stopped 23 of 25 in the loss.

The Devils are back home after the holiday break on Saturday, December 28 to face the Rochester Americans. Wednesday against Rochester at 7:05 p.m. Come by early for live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.