Byron, Gagne Join Reign

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have acquired forward Blaine Byron from the Springfield Thunderbirds, in exchange for future considerations. Ontario also announced today that it has signed forward Gabriel Gagne to a professional try out (PTO).

Byron, 24, was acquired via trade from Springfield, where he signed an AHL contract with the Thunderbirds in June. Byron has tallied 13 points (5-8=13) from 24 games played with Springfield this season. A sixth-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Byron has appeared in 107 career AHL games with the Thunderbirds and has amassed 51 points (24-27=51).

Gagne, 23, joins the Reign from the ECHL's Allen Americans. Gagne currently ranks tied for second in the ECHL in goals (15) and has tallied 26 points (15-11=26) from 25 games played this season. Gagne has amassed 47 career points (28-19=47) from 164 career AHL games with Binghamton, Belleville and Toronto and led the Belleville Senators with 20 goals during the 2017-18 season.

