Get Your Collectible Jedi Hammy Figure for Star Wars Night
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Join the Rockford IceHogs and the Resistance Fighters when they take on the First Order of Cleveland for Star Wars Night on Saturday, December 21 at 6 p.m. as the legendary saga concludes in "Rise of Skywalker."
Your ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. You must feel the Force around you.
IceHogs Star Wars Night features a fun night of IceHogs hockey, complete with your favorite Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion. The exclusive Padawan Hammy ticket package starts at just $30 and includes an exclusive Jedi Hammy collectible vinyl figure. Pick up your figure (with valid ID of purchaser) on the night of the game at the IceHogs Season Ticket Table outside Sections 106-107 and near Oink Outfitters.
The Padawan Hammy vinyl figure will also be available at Oink Outfitters for $15.
PLEASE NOTE: To receive a Jedi Hammy figure, you must purchase tickets through the above ticket link or buy the figure separately at Oink Outfitters on Star Wars Night for $15. Tickets purchased through the Box Office or Ticketmaster will not include the Jedi Hammy figure.
A portion of every ticket sold through this promotion will be donated to the Make A Wish Foundation on behalf of the IceHogs and 501st Legion. Offer available online only. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.
