Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, December 18

The set-up

The Belleville Senators meet a North Division foe for the first time this season as the Utica Comets visit CAA Arena.

The Senators (16-9-1-0) is riding a three-game win streak that has seen the Sens climb to fourth in the North Division.

Toronto (15-10-1-2) are technically fourth in the North but share the same number of points as the Sens, as well as Laval in a very narrow divisional playoff race.

Tonight's contest will see the two high scoring teams go at it. Utica's 99 goals are the second most in the Eastern Conference while Belleville's 92 are the fourth most.

Roster notes

The Sens lost JC Beaudin and Erik Brannstrom to Ottawa Monday while Jonathan Davidsson was sent back to the AHL. Belleville also recalled Trent Bourque from Brampton earlier this week.

No word on who starts in goal tonight for the Sens between Joey Daccord and Filip Gustavsson.

Stuart Percy and Andrew Sturtz are out injured for the Senators.

Previous history

Over 12 previous contests over the last two seasons, the Sens are 7-5 all-time against the Comets. More directly, Belleville is 5-1 all-time at home against Utica.

Who to watch

Davidsson will play his first game with the Sens since Nov. 30 after spending time in Ottawa. The Swedish rookie has two goals and four points in 11 games with Belleville.

Sven Baertschi, who cleared waivers Monday amid heavy trade rumours, has 23 points (four goals) in just 19 games this season with the Comets. The Swiss winger has 291 NHL games under his belt including six this season.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on TSN 2 and AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 3:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

