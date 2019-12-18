Lagace Earns Shutout, P-Bruins Beat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-0
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA. - Tommy Marchin scored two goals, including his first career AHL goal, and Max Lagace recorded his AHL-leading fifth shutout of the season as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes- Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-0, on Wednesday night. With the victory, Providence has collected wins in three consecutive contests and played six straight periods without allowing a goal.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 0 4 2 6
WILKES-BARRE 0 0 0 0
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"It was a tight first period and after a couple saves in the second we were able to capitalize on our chances. We killed a big penalty, got some more big saves and capitalized again after that.
"It was just timely all around, whether it was our goalie making saves or capitalizing on our chances. That's why we got the result we got. The third period wasn't our best. Max really played great and thankfully we built a nice lead that we could hold onto."
TOMMY MARCHIN - TWO GOALS
"It felt incredible scoring my first AHL goal. The team obviously made it extremely easy for me by helping me out as much as possible. I thought my line was playing pretty well tonight.
"Overall, I think we played pretty well as a team and we're going to look to do the same thing on Friday night."
STATS
- Trent Frederic collected two assists and has recorded seven points (2G, 5A) in his last four games.
- Jack Studnicka scored his 13th goal of the season and has recorded four points (3G, 1A) in his last three games. His 13 goals leads all AHL rookies.
- Robert Lantosi scored a goal and added an assist on Wednesday. He has collected five points (2G, 3A) in his last three contests.
- Peter Cehlarik also scored a goal and added an assist. He has recorded six points (2G, 4A) in his last three games.
- Paul Carey recorded an assist and has collected points (2G, 1A) in three straight games.
NEXT GAME
- The Bruins will remain in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, December 20 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
