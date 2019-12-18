Lajoie Reassigned to Belleville
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Max Lajoie to the Belleville Senators.
Lajoie has appeared in four games with Ottawa. In 17 contests with Belleville, the 22-year-old has five assists.
Last season, Lajoie played in 56 games with Ottawa.
The Sens are back in action tonight when they host the Utica Comets for the first time this season. Tickets are available.
