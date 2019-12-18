Sound Tigers Steal 3-2 Victory over Crunch
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Bridgeport Sound Tigers rallied back for a 3-2 win over the Syracuse Crunch tonight at Webster Bank Arena.
Gemel Smith opened scoring in the first period before the Sound Tigers evened the game in the second. Syracuse went back on top off a goal from Dennis Yan, but Bridgeport put up two third-period tallies to steal the game. The loss moves the Crunch to 15-11-2-0 on the season and 2-1-0-0 in the four-game season series with the Sound Tigers.
Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 38-of-41 shots between the pipes for the Crunch, while Jared Coreau made 18 saves in net for the Sound Tigers. Syracuse was unable to convert on their only power play opportunity, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Crunch were first on the board 15:58 into the game. Alex Barre-Boulet grabbed the puck in the right circle and sent it to Boris Katchouk for a quick shot from the point. Coreau caught Smith's redirection, but the center found the rebound and shoved it across the goal line.
Bridgeport evened the score halfway through the middle stanza when Andrew Ladd netted a wrister from between the circles. Assists went to Travis St. Denis and Arnaud Durandeau.
Syracuse went back on top 1:23 into the third period. Yan passed over to Dominik Masin at the left wing for a give-and-go as he cut down the slot and sent home the return feed. Smith tallied the secondary helper.
The Sound Tigers quickly responded and went on to take over the lead. At 5:43, Colin McDonald fired a shot from a sharp angle along the goal line. Martin made the stop, but the rebound kicked into the slot for Kieffer Bellows to clean up. Ladd potted his second of the game when he chipped in St. Denis's centering feed from the end boards for the eventual game-winner with 7:36 remaining in the contest.
The Crunch return to the War Memorial Arena to host the Belleville Senators on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Crunch return to the War Memorial Arena to host the Belleville Senators on Friday at 7 p.m.
Crunchables: Gemel Smith is on a four-game goal-scoring streak with six goals...Alex Barre-Boulet is on a four-game points streak with five assists.
