Marlies Return Home to Face Hartford

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies (1-4-0-1) are back on home ice Saturday afternoon, looking to build off a hard-earned effort on the road last night in Rochester.

The Marlies battled back in that game to tie the Americans in the dying seconds, send the game to overtime and pick up a point.

It will be the Hartford Wolf Pack (4-2-1-0) coming to town today, finishing up their road trip across the North Division's Canadian teams. The Wolf Pack are coming off a 4-3 win over Belleville last night after losing to Laval 5-2 on Wednesday.

Getting off to a quick start will be an important part of the Marlies game plan today, as the Wolf Pack have won all four games when leading after the first period. The Marlies have yet to take a lead into the first intermission this season so scoring first could be key to finding success over the Rangers' affiliate.

Sam Gagner continued his pace last night, producing a goal and an assist to take his totals to eight points (4G, 4A) in six games. Calle Rosen continued to produce from the blueline, earning a pair of assists to boost his season totals to seven points (1G, 6A), good for second on the team.

The Wolf Pack are led by a trio of scorers who all have three goals apiece, including points leader Lias Andersson (3G, 4A) plus Steven Fogarty (3G, 3A) and rookie Tim Gettinger (3G, 1A).

On special teams, the Marlies power play continued to see early season success, scoring twice on four attempts in last night's game to improve to 23.1% on the year. Hartford's penalty kill (85.7%) will give the Marlies a good test tonight.

Puck drop is at 4:00 and fans can catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.