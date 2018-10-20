Marlies Return Home to Face Hartford
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies (1-4-0-1) are back on home ice Saturday afternoon, looking to build off a hard-earned effort on the road last night in Rochester.
The Marlies battled back in that game to tie the Americans in the dying seconds, send the game to overtime and pick up a point.
It will be the Hartford Wolf Pack (4-2-1-0) coming to town today, finishing up their road trip across the North Division's Canadian teams. The Wolf Pack are coming off a 4-3 win over Belleville last night after losing to Laval 5-2 on Wednesday.
Getting off to a quick start will be an important part of the Marlies game plan today, as the Wolf Pack have won all four games when leading after the first period. The Marlies have yet to take a lead into the first intermission this season so scoring first could be key to finding success over the Rangers' affiliate.
Sam Gagner continued his pace last night, producing a goal and an assist to take his totals to eight points (4G, 4A) in six games. Calle Rosen continued to produce from the blueline, earning a pair of assists to boost his season totals to seven points (1G, 6A), good for second on the team.
The Wolf Pack are led by a trio of scorers who all have three goals apiece, including points leader Lias Andersson (3G, 4A) plus Steven Fogarty (3G, 3A) and rookie Tim Gettinger (3G, 1A).
On special teams, the Marlies power play continued to see early season success, scoring twice on four attempts in last night's game to improve to 23.1% on the year. Hartford's penalty kill (85.7%) will give the Marlies a good test tonight.
Puck drop is at 4:00 and fans can catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018
- Marlies Return Home to Face Hartford - Toronto Marlies
- Devils Shut Down by Crunch, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Assign Milner to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Assign Center Roope Hintz to Texas - Texas Stars
- Soshnikov Sent to Rampage from St. Louis - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Host Local Teachers and Hand out Team Photos Courtesy of Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company & Asvitt Photography - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled Once Again by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, October 20 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Overtime Strike Pushes Tucson Past Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Catch Roadrunners with Comeback, But Fall in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalty Kill Gives Life to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Dumped in First Matchup with Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Fall in Regulation for First Time - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Falls to Texas 5-4 in First Road Game of the Season - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds - Laval Rocket
- Comrie, Moose Top Rampage - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Dominate Reign, 6-2 to Win Third Straight - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.