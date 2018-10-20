Penalty Kill Gives Life to Gulls

San Diego won its second straight game with a 4-2 victory of the Milwaukee Admirals at Valley View Casino Center. The win marked the first home win of the 2018-19 season. The Gulls killed all five Milwaukee power plays and have now killed seven consecutive penalties.

The Gulls improved to 14-1-2-0 and have won 14 of their last 17 games (14-1-2-0, 30 of a possible 34 points) against Central Division opponents. San Diego has a 19-6-2-0 (.741 points percentage) record all-time against the Central Division (11-2-1-0 at home). San Diego is now 4-1-0-0 all-time against the Admirals, including a perfect 3-0-0-0 on home ice.

Troy Terry scored two goals, including the game-winning goal with 1:57 remaining in regulation, as part of a three-point game (2-1=3) in his San Diego debut. Terry scored his first AHL goal at 3:55 of the second period and tallied his first AHL assist on San Diego's opening goal.

Logan Shaw recorded a goal and assist (1-1=2), scoring for the second consecutive game and extending his point streak to three straight games (2-1=3).

Sam Carrick earned an assist to extend his point streak to four games (4-2=6), collecting points in each of San Diego's first four games to start the season.

Josh Mahura earned his first career multi-point effort with two assists (0-2=2) and now has three assists his last two games. Simon Benoit, Corey Tropp and Andy Welinski each tallied assists.

Giovanni Fiore scored an empty-net goal to seal the win for San Diego. Fiore also had his first career penalty shot attempt at 4:28 of the second period, which was stopped by Milwaukee goaltender Tom McCollum. The unsuccessful attempt was the 10th penalty shot in Gulls history (2-for-10).

Kevin Boyle stopped 32-of-34 shots to earn his first victory of the season.

San Diego will continue a four-game homestand tomorrow night vs. the Bakersfield Condors (7:30 p.m., FOX 5 San Diego).

Tonight's attendance was 8,237.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Troy Terry

On his game-winning goal

Sam made a nice (play). Sam carried the puck all the way up. I was ahead of him so I tried to get to the wall and let him attack the middle and he made a good move on the guy at the blue line and he created space and he kicked it out to me. I saw it was a forward and he overcommitted to me. I tried to put it through him and luckily that worked out. Once I got the puck in the slot I tried to corral it. He backed off because he thought I may pass it. I ended up with an open shot in front. I closed my eyes and let it go.

On being assigned to San Diego

This is my first year of pro hockey and mentality is the biggest thing. I've been trying to adjust to that. I wasn't playing bad hockey when I was up there, I just wasn't playing at the level I know I can play at. A big part of my game is producing and I was starting to get frustrated and starting to change who I was. So that's kind of why I am down here, just to find myself again and get that confidence back as a player, and that was something I was excited for. The guys here, I knew most of them and they're all good guys. This is a good league too so I knew I was going to get challenged, but I was going to get put in positions to have more opportunities to score and find myself again. That was my mindset and it was a step in the right direction.

Logan Shaw

On the win

It's a huge win for us. Just to know that we are there, we can do it. We have a lot to work on but it's definitely a starting point.

On playing with Terry and Jones

They're going to be special players and obviously you saw that tonight. It's a ball to play with those guys. They work hard. I think for me it's just give them the puck and go to the net. That's what happened tonight. We're all rewarded. It's definitely fun to play with those guys. They're going to be special to watch, now and especially in the future.

On the penalty kill

We had a game plan going into it. I think the big thing is, though, we took a couple undisciplined penalties, but you know that is part of the game. But the killers did a good job, they adjusted well, they did what we are supposed to do. They have some skilled players over there and we took them out of the play well. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

We had a real great mentality. Milwaukee was coming in without losing in regulation, they were 4-0-1, so we wanted to do our best to hang in there with them. Again, we were depleted up front with our forwards, but we were able to scrape it out. Milwaukee has scored close to half of their goals on the power play and our penalty killers were excellent along with Kevin Boyle. We were able to keep their power play off of the game sheet, which is extremely hard to do.

On Troy Terry

I'll tell you what, he's got some sick hands and there's not much that he can't do with the puck.

