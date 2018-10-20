Devils Offense Struggles Again in 4-0 Loss to Monsters
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - For the second night in a row, the Binghamton Devils suffered a 4-0 shutout loss at home. This time, it was the Cleveland Monsters who held the Devils scoreless on Saturday in front of 2,928 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
After no scoring for the first 36:49 of the game, the Monsters scored three goals in the final five minutes of the second period for a 3-0 lead after two periods.
Zac Dalpe picked up the losse puck on the right wing wall and fired a shot towards the net that deflected off of Brett Seney's stick and over the shoulder of Cory Schneider. The goal was Dalpe's team-leading sixth of the year with assists from Eric Robinson and Paul Bittner with 3:11 left in the period.
Cleveland added to the lead just 0:20 later courtesy of Gabriel Carlsson. Schneider denied the original chance, however, Carlsson lifted the puck over his shoulder for a 2-0 lead at 17:09.
Great passing put the Monsters up by three with just 1:24 left in the second. Dalpe set up Vitaly Abramov who one touched the puck to Paul Bittner for the tap-in goal with 1:24 left in the second. Binghamton trailed by three to start the third period with Cleveland holding a 24-17 shot advantage.
In the third period, Nathan Gerbe added an empty-net goal for a 4-0 lead and the game's final score. Schneider stopped 29 of 32 in the loss while Matiss Kivlenieks put away all 31 shots in the win.
The Devils hit the road Wednesday night to face the Senators before returning for two home games next Friday and Saturday. Friday, all students can get $5 tickets and Saturday is a Halloween Party followed by a FREE Halloween postgame skate.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils C Brett Seney vs. Cleveland Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018
- Phantoms Power Past Penguins 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Outlast Crunch, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in Second Half of Home and Home - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Win 5-2 as Kovar Scores in Team Debut - Providence Bruins
- Chicago Wolves Drop First this Season - Chicago Wolves
- Balisy Scores OT Winner as Sens Beat Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Devils Offense Struggles Again in 4-0 Loss to Monsters - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Win Thriller in Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Kivlenieks Delivers Shutout in Season Debut, Monsters Roll Past Devils, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penalty Kill Shines, Bears Blank Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Suffer First Loss of the Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Defence Allow 16 Shots in 4-2 Loss to Springfield - Laval Rocket
- Toronto Holds off Wolf Pack 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Driedger Denies Late Rocket Comeback, Preserves T-Birds' Weekend Sweep - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #6 Preview: Tucson vs. Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Return Home to Face Hartford - Toronto Marlies
- Devils Shut Down by Crunch, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Assign Milner to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Assign Center Roope Hintz to Texas - Texas Stars
- Soshnikov Sent to Rampage from St. Louis - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Host Local Teachers and Hand out Team Photos Courtesy of Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company & Asvitt Photography - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled Once Again by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, October 20 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Overtime Strike Pushes Tucson Past Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Catch Roadrunners with Comeback, But Fall in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalty Kill Gives Life to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Dumped in First Matchup with Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Fall in Regulation for First Time - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Falls to Texas 5-4 in First Road Game of the Season - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds - Laval Rocket
- Comrie, Moose Top Rampage - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Dominate Reign, 6-2 to Win Third Straight - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.