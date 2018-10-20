Devils Offense Struggles Again in 4-0 Loss to Monsters

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - For the second night in a row, the Binghamton Devils suffered a 4-0 shutout loss at home. This time, it was the Cleveland Monsters who held the Devils scoreless on Saturday in front of 2,928 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

After no scoring for the first 36:49 of the game, the Monsters scored three goals in the final five minutes of the second period for a 3-0 lead after two periods.

Zac Dalpe picked up the losse puck on the right wing wall and fired a shot towards the net that deflected off of Brett Seney's stick and over the shoulder of Cory Schneider. The goal was Dalpe's team-leading sixth of the year with assists from Eric Robinson and Paul Bittner with 3:11 left in the period.

Cleveland added to the lead just 0:20 later courtesy of Gabriel Carlsson. Schneider denied the original chance, however, Carlsson lifted the puck over his shoulder for a 2-0 lead at 17:09.

Great passing put the Monsters up by three with just 1:24 left in the second. Dalpe set up Vitaly Abramov who one touched the puck to Paul Bittner for the tap-in goal with 1:24 left in the second. Binghamton trailed by three to start the third period with Cleveland holding a 24-17 shot advantage.

In the third period, Nathan Gerbe added an empty-net goal for a 4-0 lead and the game's final score. Schneider stopped 29 of 32 in the loss while Matiss Kivlenieks put away all 31 shots in the win.

The Devils hit the road Wednesday night to face the Senators before returning for two home games next Friday and Saturday. Friday, all students can get $5 tickets and Saturday is a Halloween Party followed by a FREE Halloween postgame skate.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

