Kivlenieks Delivers Shutout in Season Debut, Monsters Roll Past Devils, 4-0
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, defeated the Binghamton Devils on Saturday at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY by a final score of 4-0. With the win, the Monsters improved to 5-2-0-0 overall this season and with a .714 points percentage, remain alone in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless opening period, Cleveland's Zac Dalpe staked the Monsters to a 1-0 lead at 16:49 of the middle frame, thanks to even-strength assists from Eric Robinson and Paul Bittner. Just 20 seconds later, Monsters blue-liner Gabriel Carlsson pushed Cleveland's edge to 2-0 with a five-on-five finish, set up by Kevin Stenlund and Alex Broadhurst, before Bittner posted an even-strength tally of his own at 18:36, courtesy of a slick transition passing play orchestrated by Vitaly Abramov and Dalpe.
After the Devils amplified their attack in the final stanza, the Monsters sealed a 4-0 win with an empty-net tally from Nathan Gerbe at 19:11 of the third with Bittner picking up the lone assist on the play. Cleveland net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks stopped each of the 31 pucks he faced to improve to 1-0-0 on the season by virtue of a shutout showing in his first appearance of the campaign, while Binghamton's Corey Schneider fell to 0-1-0 this year despite his providing 28 stops for the Devils in defeat.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 12:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now.
Cleveland Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks
