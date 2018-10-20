Balisy Scores OT Winner as Sens Beat Rochester

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Chase Balisy scored the overtime winner as the Belleville Senators beat the Rochester Americans 5-4 in overtime Saturday night at CAA Arena.

Balisy had a goal in regulation while Gabriel Gagne, Jack Rodewald and Adam Tambellini while Mike McKenna made 32 saves. The Amerks had goals from Brandon Hickey, Wayne Simpson, Brendan Guhle and William Borgen. while Adam Wilcox stopped 25 shots.

It took 14 seconds for the Senators to win the game in overtime as Christian Wolanin flew down the left wing before centering to a charging Balisy who buried his second goal of the night.

Belleville headed into the third period down 3-2 and found the tying goal at 6:53 on the power play through Balisy who had his stick on the ice to redirect Gagne's centering pass past Wilcox.

The visitors re-took the lead with 7:04 to play through Borgen's first professional goal but Belleville got the equalizer with 5:11 left as Tambellini notched first of the year with a wrister from the slot that beat Wilcox blocker side down low.

After a fast-paced opening 10 minutes it wasn't until the second half of the first period that the goals started flying in and it was Gagne who got things going as he wound up his patented slap shot to beat Wilcox at 10:56 for his first goal of the season.

Rochester found an equalizer at 12:48 through rookie defenceman Brandon Hickey whose shot from the blue line looked to have changed direction on the way to the net as grabbed his first career professional goal.

The visitors had the lead at 17:15 through Simpson as he changed the direction of Kevin Porter's point shot for his second goal of the year with his new club.

But Belleville needed only 21 seconds to equalize as Rodewald's third of the year also came on a redirect as he changed the direction of Erik Burgdoerfer's point shot.

Rochester restored its lead at 5:01 of the second as they grabbed a 3-2 advantage on Guhle's second of the season as beat McKenna with a forehand-backhand move. The Senators had three power play opportunities in the period but couldn't find a way past Wilcox, who nearly got a helping hand from Justin Bailey who was denied by the right pad of McKenna on a shorthanded breakaway.

Rodewald played in his 150th career AHL game while Burgdoerfer notched his 50th career AHL assist.

The Senators returns to action Wednesday night at CAA Arena as the Binghamton Devils make their visit to Belleville this season. Tickets are available.

