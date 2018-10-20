Bears Assign Milner to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA)- The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Parker Milner to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Milner, 28, has appeared in two games with the Stingrays this season, earning his first win Tuesday in Orlando. He was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year for his work in 2017-18, posting a 28-7-3 record with the Stingrays. His goals against average of 1.86 was the best in the ECHL, and the fourth best in league history.The two-time national champion at Boston College did not see any game action during his recall with Hershey.

The Bears visit the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 6 p.m.. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and Caps Radio 24/7, and viewed on AHLTV.

