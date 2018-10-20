Reign Dumped in First Matchup with Colorado
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fell to the Colorado Eagles by a 6-2 final on Friday evening in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Colorado opened up a 6-0 lead through the first 31:13 of game play before defenseman Matt Roy and forward Mikey Eyssimont each tallied for Ontario to conclude the scoring.
Date: October 19, 2018
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Attendance: 5,289
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL1019BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL1019Photos
ONT Record: (1-2-2-1)
COL Record: (3-1-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 1 0 2
COL 4 2 0 1 6
Shots PP
ONT 35 0/6
MIL 38 3/5
Three Stars:
1) COL - J-C Beaudin (2-0-2)
2) COL - A.J. Greer (1-2-3)
3) COL - Mason Geertsen (0-3-3)
GWG: Andrew Agozzino (1)
W: Pavel Francouz (3-0-0)
L: Peter Budaj (1-1-0)
Next Game: Saturday, October 20 at Colorado, 6:05 PM PDT at Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
