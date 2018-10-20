Reign Dumped in First Matchup with Colorado

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign fell to the Colorado Eagles by a 6-2 final on Friday evening in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Colorado opened up a 6-0 lead through the first 31:13 of game play before defenseman Matt Roy and forward Mikey Eyssimont each tallied for Ontario to conclude the scoring.

Date: October 19, 2018

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Attendance: 5,289

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL1019BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL1019Photos

ONT Record: (1-2-2-1)

COL Record: (3-1-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 1 0 2

COL 4 2 0 1 6

Shots PP

ONT 35 0/6

MIL 38 3/5

Three Stars:

1) COL - J-C Beaudin (2-0-2)

2) COL - A.J. Greer (1-2-3)

3) COL - Mason Geertsen (0-3-3)

GWG: Andrew Agozzino (1)

W: Pavel Francouz (3-0-0)

L: Peter Budaj (1-1-0)

Next Game: Saturday, October 20 at Colorado, 6:05 PM PDT at Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.