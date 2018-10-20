Soshnikov Sent to Rampage from St. Louis

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





Winnipeg, MAN - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Saturday that the Blues have sent forward Nikita Soshnikov to the San Antonio Rampage on a conditioning assignment.

Soshnikov, 25, has yet to see game action this season. The Nizhny Tagil, Russia native is in his fourth professional season in North America, appearing in 82 NHL games over the past three seasons with the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs and posting eight goals and 16 points. Soshnikov has also played 77 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, recording 26 goals and 48 points. He totaled seven goals and 17 points in 19 AHL games with Toronto last season.

The 5-foot-11 forward played two seasons in the KHL before coming to North America, appearing in 90 games for Atlant Mytishchi from 2013-15 and collecting 16 goals and 37 points.

The Rampage continue their road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place, with puck drop scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

To purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.