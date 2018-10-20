Comets Outlast Crunch, 4-3
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After going down by three, the Syracuse Crunch climbed back within one, but could not overtake the Utica Comets in a 4-3 loss tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
Cameron Gaunce tallied his first with the Crunch in the second period before Cory Conacher converted on a penalty shot minutes later. Andy Andreoff recorded his third goal in two nights in the final frame to pull the Crunch within one, but the team was unable to comeback and drop to 2-3-0-0 on the season.
Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 26-of-30 shots in his second start on the weekend for the Crunch. Ivan Kulbakov earned the win with 35 saves for the Comets. Syracuse went 1-for-8 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Comets were first on the board with a power-play marker halfway through the opening frame. Jonathan Dahlen's shot from the slot was deflected up in the air for Zack MacEwen to bat in over Ingram. Olli Juolevi recorded the secondary helper.
Utica doubled their lead 6:24 into the second period. Darren Archibald backhanded a centering feed for Lukas Jasek to one-time from the slot. Four minutes later, the Comets made it 3-0 on the man-advantage. Archibald tipped in Alex Biega's wrister from the top of the left circle. Jasek earned a multi-point night with an assist.
The Crunch finally solved Kulbakov at the 10:10 mark of the second period. Gaunce fired home a wrister through traffic from the blueline with the help of Alex Barré-Boulet and Conacher.
Syracuse pulled within one two minutes later when Conacher drew a shorthanded penalty shot. The forward skated in and beat Kulbakov five-hole in his first game with the Crunch this season.
The Comets went back up by two when Jaime Sifers picked the near corner from the right circle with 50 seconds remaining in the middle stanza.
With 7:19 remaining in the game, Syracuse stole back another one on the power play. Barré-Boulet faked a shot and slid a quick feed towards the crease for Andreoff to finish off. Erik Cernak tallied a point on the goal. The late push wasn't enough and the Comets held on for a 4-3 victory.
The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Toronto Marlies.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: The Crunch have back-to-back games with shorthanded goals for the first time since Nov. 19 - 29, 2017.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018
- Stars Notch Third Straight Win in 3-1 Finish with Iowa - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Loses to Texas Stars 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Win Streak Halted in 5-4 Overtime Loss to B-Sens - Rochester Americans
- Sislo and Dal Colle each score in setback to Bruins on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Phantoms Power Past Penguins 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Outlast Crunch, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in Second Half of Home and Home - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Win 5-2 as Kovar Scores in Team Debut - Providence Bruins
- Chicago Wolves Drop First this Season - Chicago Wolves
- Balisy Scores OT Winner as Sens Beat Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Devils Offense Struggles Again in 4-0 Loss to Monsters - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Win Thriller in Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Kivlenieks Delivers Shutout in Season Debut, Monsters Roll Past Devils, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penalty Kill Shines, Bears Blank Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Suffer First Loss of the Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Defence Allow 16 Shots in 4-2 Loss to Springfield - Laval Rocket
- Toronto Holds off Wolf Pack 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Driedger Denies Late Rocket Comeback, Preserves T-Birds' Weekend Sweep - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #6 Preview: Tucson vs. Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Return Home to Face Hartford - Toronto Marlies
- Devils Shut Down by Crunch, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Assign Milner to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Assign Center Roope Hintz to Texas - Texas Stars
- Soshnikov Sent to Rampage from St. Louis - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Host Local Teachers and Hand out Team Photos Courtesy of Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company & Asvitt Photography - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled Once Again by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, October 20 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Overtime Strike Pushes Tucson Past Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Catch Roadrunners with Comeback, But Fall in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalty Kill Gives Life to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Dumped in First Matchup with Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Fall in Regulation for First Time - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Falls to Texas 5-4 in First Road Game of the Season - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds - Laval Rocket
- Comrie, Moose Top Rampage - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Dominate Reign, 6-2 to Win Third Straight - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Comets Outlast Crunch, 4-3
- Crunch Shutout Devils, 4-0
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Mitch Hults from Anaheim Ducks
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Danick Martel to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Stint