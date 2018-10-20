Comets Outlast Crunch, 4-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After going down by three, the Syracuse Crunch climbed back within one, but could not overtake the Utica Comets in a 4-3 loss tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Cameron Gaunce tallied his first with the Crunch in the second period before Cory Conacher converted on a penalty shot minutes later. Andy Andreoff recorded his third goal in two nights in the final frame to pull the Crunch within one, but the team was unable to comeback and drop to 2-3-0-0 on the season.

Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 26-of-30 shots in his second start on the weekend for the Crunch. Ivan Kulbakov earned the win with 35 saves for the Comets. Syracuse went 1-for-8 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Comets were first on the board with a power-play marker halfway through the opening frame. Jonathan Dahlen's shot from the slot was deflected up in the air for Zack MacEwen to bat in over Ingram. Olli Juolevi recorded the secondary helper.

Utica doubled their lead 6:24 into the second period. Darren Archibald backhanded a centering feed for Lukas Jasek to one-time from the slot. Four minutes later, the Comets made it 3-0 on the man-advantage. Archibald tipped in Alex Biega's wrister from the top of the left circle. Jasek earned a multi-point night with an assist.

The Crunch finally solved Kulbakov at the 10:10 mark of the second period. Gaunce fired home a wrister through traffic from the blueline with the help of Alex Barré-Boulet and Conacher.

Syracuse pulled within one two minutes later when Conacher drew a shorthanded penalty shot. The forward skated in and beat Kulbakov five-hole in his first game with the Crunch this season.

The Comets went back up by two when Jaime Sifers picked the near corner from the right circle with 50 seconds remaining in the middle stanza.

With 7:19 remaining in the game, Syracuse stole back another one on the power play. Barré-Boulet faked a shot and slid a quick feed towards the crease for Andreoff to finish off. Erik Cernak tallied a point on the goal. The late push wasn't enough and the Comets held on for a 4-3 victory.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Toronto Marlies.

Crunchables: The Crunch have back-to-back games with shorthanded goals for the first time since Nov. 19 - 29, 2017.

