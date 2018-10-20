P-Bruins Win 5-2 as Kovar Scores in Team Debut
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Sound Tigers Saturday night 5-2 in the second half of their home-and-home with Bridgeport. The P-Bruins got two goals from Trent Frederic along with goals from Cameron Hughes, Colby Cave and Jan Kovar while Zane McIntyre made his fourth start of the season in net.
Providence struck early and often in the opening minutes, needing just 1:51 to notch the game's first goal. Jakub Zboril fed Hughes from the neutral zone and he skated the puck up to the right dot. With room to fire, he beat former P-Bruins goalie Jeremy Smith over the glove for his first professional goal and gave his team a 1-0 lead. Cave scored 1:22 later, doubling the lead and giving him goals in four straight games. Camped out in front of the net, he deflected a shot from the left point by Jeremy Lauzon in for his fourth goal of the season and Providence took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Frederic lit the lamp with his second goal of the season midway through the second period to give the P-Bruins more breathing room. At 10:13, Joel Messner chipped the puck into the left wing corner for Karson Kuhlman to settle. Frederic snuck in close backdoor, and Kuhlman sent him a perfect centering feed that he tapped into the open net to make it 3-0. Bridgeport finally cracked the scoreboard at 13:22, when Michael Dal Colle netted his third goal of the season to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes.
The newcomer Kovar struck 41 seconds into the final period, scoring his first North American goal. Jeremy Lauzon made a nice feed from the left boards to get Kovar space to shoot, and after Smith stopped his initial wrister Kovar backhanded his own rebound in to make it 4-1 Providence. Frederic potted his second goal of the night 29 seconds later to give the team their largest lead of the night. With space to shoot at the top of the right circle, Frederic's wrister beat Smith clean for the rookie's first career multi-goal game. Peter Cehlarik and Connor Clifton picked up helpers on the play that made things 5-1 P-Bruins. Mike Sislo scored at 8:59 to trim the Bridgeport deficit, but Providence ultimately went on to a 5-2 victory.
McIntyre stopped 25-27 while Smith stopped 32-37. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 0-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until next weekend, when they travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds Saturday at 7:05pm.
