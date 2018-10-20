McCarron Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds

LAVAL - JoÃ«l Bouchard's troops dropped the first of their back-to-back games against the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-3 at Place Bell on Friday night, despite the Rocket having outshot their opponents 33-23.

It didn't take long for Michael McCarron to get the fans up and on their feet Friday night with his first goal of the season, which came just 1:24 into the game. His shot from the top of the faceoff circle surprised Springfield netminder Samuel Montembeault up high and gave the Rocket the advantage from the get-go. The momentum from McCarron's goal carried through the entire first period, which saw the shots favouring Laval 14-4 at the end.

Jake Horton evened the score for the Thunderbirds early in the second with a shot that went up and over the blocker of Charlie Lindgren, but McCarron replied with his second of the evening on the power play six minutes later when he charged the crease and squeezed the puck under Montembeault's pad. A shorthanded goal for the visitors tied the game at the 14:36 mark of the period, sending both teams back to the dressing room with the game tied after two.

Springfield took their first lead of the night 34 seconds into the third and added a fourth goal by the halfway mark to make it 4-2, but Alex Belzile deflected Kenny Agostino's shot past Montembeault for his first of the season less than a minute after Springfield's fourth goal to bring the Rocket to back within one. However, with Lindgren pulled for the extra attacker in the final minutes of the game, Thunderbird captain Paul Thompson sent the puck into the empty net to secure their victory.

"There's a process involved in learning how to win a hockey game," said Bouchard after the game. "I find our mistakes are costly, but that's okay. That's life giving you lessons. We learned them the hard way tonight."

The two teams will be back in action against one another tomorrow at 3 p.m at Place Bell.

Goalscorers :

LAV: McCarron (Alain)| McCarron (Lamarche, Alain) | Belzile (Agostino, Fleury)

SPR: Horton| Ang | Byron (Greco, Ang) | Greco (Byron) | Thompson (Lowry)

Goaltenders :

LAV: Lindgren (18/22) | SPR: Montembeault (30/33)

Rocket Powerplay : 1/5 | Rocket Penalty Kill : 4/4

Three Stars :

1. Jonathan Ang - SPR | 2. Michael McCarron- LAV | 3. Samuel Montembeault - SPR

