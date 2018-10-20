Chicago Wolves Drop First this Season
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Chicago Wolves scored three goals in a three-minute stretch of the second period, but the Grand Rapids Griffins shrugged it off to earn a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.
The Wolves (4-1-0-0) became the last team in the American Hockey League to suffer a loss despite the work done by Wolves forwards T.J. Tynan, Brandon Pirri and Brooks Macek. They reeled off three goals in 3:01 of the second to pull the Wolves even.
Max Lagace (2-1-0) posted 27 saves for the Wolves while Grand Rapids forward Matt Puempel scored a pair of goals for the Griffins (2-4-0-0).
Grand Rapids opened a 2-0 lead in the first period as Turner Elson whacked home a shot off a faceoff at 6:48, then Vili Saarijarvi converted a 5-on-3 power play with eight seconds left in the opening stanza. Grand Rapids pushed its lead to 3-0 just 48 seconds into the second period on Puempel's slap shot, but the Wolves stormed back.
Tynan started the rally by racing down the right wing, going beneath the goal line and banking the puck off the back of Grand Rapids goaltender Harri Sateri. Pirri followed 1:05 later by fending off a Griffins defenseman in front of the net and tipping Erik Br?nnström's blast from the point. The Wolves made it 3-3 at 7:40 of the second when defenseman Zach Whitecloud whistled the puck into the crease and Macek redirected it with his skate.
Grand Rapids regained the lead on Chris Terry's wrister at the 11:40 mark of the second, then Puempel added an empty-netter in the waning moments. Sateri (2-3-0) stopped 25 shots to pick up the win.
The Wolves return to Allstate Arena at 3 p.m. Sunday against the Milwaukee Admirals for Breast Cancer Awareness Day. It's also a Family Sunday, which means the first 1,000 kids receive a GameWorks gift card and enjoy plenty of pregame and postgame activities. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018
- Phantoms Power Past Penguins 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Outlast Crunch, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in Second Half of Home and Home - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Win 5-2 as Kovar Scores in Team Debut - Providence Bruins
- Chicago Wolves Drop First this Season - Chicago Wolves
- Balisy Scores OT Winner as Sens Beat Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Devils Offense Struggles Again in 4-0 Loss to Monsters - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Win Thriller in Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Kivlenieks Delivers Shutout in Season Debut, Monsters Roll Past Devils, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penalty Kill Shines, Bears Blank Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Suffer First Loss of the Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Defence Allow 16 Shots in 4-2 Loss to Springfield - Laval Rocket
- Toronto Holds off Wolf Pack 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Driedger Denies Late Rocket Comeback, Preserves T-Birds' Weekend Sweep - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #6 Preview: Tucson vs. Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Return Home to Face Hartford - Toronto Marlies
- Devils Shut Down by Crunch, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Assign Milner to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Assign Center Roope Hintz to Texas - Texas Stars
- Soshnikov Sent to Rampage from St. Louis - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Host Local Teachers and Hand out Team Photos Courtesy of Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company & Asvitt Photography - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled Once Again by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, October 20 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Overtime Strike Pushes Tucson Past Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Catch Roadrunners with Comeback, But Fall in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalty Kill Gives Life to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Dumped in First Matchup with Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Fall in Regulation for First Time - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Falls to Texas 5-4 in First Road Game of the Season - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds - Laval Rocket
- Comrie, Moose Top Rampage - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Dominate Reign, 6-2 to Win Third Straight - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.