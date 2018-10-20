Admirals Fall in Regulation for First Time

San Diego, CA - Troy Terry scored two goals to lead the San Diego Gulls to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at Valley View Casino Center.

The loss was the first in regulation for the Admirals. Milwaukee's record is now 4-1-1-0.

Terry scored the game-winner with a power play goal at 18:03 of the third period when he skated into the slot and ripped a shot past Ads netminder Tom McCollum for his second goal of the contest.

The Gulls scored two goals early in the second period to grab the lead. First, Logan Shaw scored at 1:28. Then Terry scored his first professional goal at 3:55 to give the Gulls the two-goal edge.

San Diego nearly made it 3-0 when Giovanni Fiore was awarded a penalty shot at 4:28 of the second, but McCollum made the stop.

Milwaukee finally got on the scoreboard at 10:00 of the second frame. Fred Allard slapped a shot from the right point to the goal. The puck bounced off a defender's skate into the slot. Tanner Jeannot quickly snapped the puck into the net for his first professional goal.

The Admirals tied the game with 6.2 seconds left in the second period. Defenseman Matt Donovan sent an outlet pass to Justin Kirkland. Skating on the left wing, Kirkland skated into the offensive zone leading a 3-on-2. Kirkland dished the puck to Yakov Trenin above the left circle. Trenin ripped a shot past the glove of San Diego's Boyle for his second goal of the year. Kirkland and Donovan recorded the helpers.

Fiore added an empty-net goal at 19:12 to close the scoring.

McCollum finished with 25 saves in the loss.

The Admirals four-game road trip concludes Sunday at Chicago. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Oct. 23rd at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena.

