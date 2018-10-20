Comrie, Moose Top Rampage

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (2-3-0-0) hosted the San Antonio Rampage (1-4-0-0) at Bell MTS Place for the first time as Central Division rivals. Eric Comrie was busy in the opening period, facing 18 San Antonio shots in the frame. Manitoba opened the scoring at the 9:35 mark of the frame as JC Lipon tucked in his first of the season off a Sami Niku rebound. The Rampage tied the game with 91 seconds left in the period when Brandon, Man.'s Tanner Kaspick netted his first professional goal courtesy of a ricochet in front. The teams broke for the first intermission knotted at 1-1.

The second period saw Comrie continue to provide the Moose a solid backing. The former second round pick made 11 more saves in the frame to bring his total to 28 through 40 minutes. The Moose penalty kill got some work in the middle period, turning away the Rampage three times to keep the score tied. The Moose power play got to work once, coming close on good looks from Kristian Vesalainen and C.J. Suess, but couldn't solve Ville Husso. The 1-1 score held until the horn as the teams went to the third in a deadlock.

The third period saw the Moose finally break the game open. Tucker Poolman used the extra ice on a power play to dish the puck to Jansen Harkins who wired a shot by Husso for a 2-1 lead with eight minutes to go. Just 1:36 after the Harkins tally, Seth Griffith and Vesalainen combined to send C.J. Suess in on a breakaway. Manitoba's leading goal-scorer treated fans to a slick backhand finish to give the Moose some breathing room. JC Lipon added his second of the night into an empty net to seal a 4-1 Moose victory.

Quick Hits

Peter Stoykewych played his 200th career AHL game.

Kristian Vesalainen registered his first AHL point with an assist.

C.J. Suess has goals in back-to-back games with three tallies.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on young players driving the team - "It pushes everybody, and that's a form of leadership, and good energy is contagious. When you go out there and come back to the bench, and the face-off is in the offensive zone then you've done your job."

Linked Up

Game Summary: https://mbmoo.se/2PK41Hx

Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: moosehockey.com/moosetv

Photo Gallery: https://mbmoo.se/2EzeK6q

What's Next?

The Moose and Rampage meet up again Sunday, Oct. 21 for a 2 p.m. matinee. The Moose will celebrate Pride Day in support of Rainbow Resource Centre. Special edition Pride t-shirts and posters will be available for purchase, and player-used sticks will be up for auction with the proceeds supporting Rainbow Resource Centre. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.