Eagles Dominate Reign, 6-2 to Win Third Straight

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and never looked back, as Colorado claimed the 6-2 victory over the Ontario Reign for their third consecutive win. Goaltender Pavel Francouz improved to 3-0-0 on the season by stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced, while forward J.C. Beaudin netted two goals and five different Eagles registered a multi-point night.

Eagles forward Logan O'Connor started the onslaught when he weaved his way between the circles before firing a wrister past Reign goalie Peter Budaj to give Colorado the 1-0 edge just 4:33 into the contest.

Later in the first period, Beaudin would bury a shot from the right circle to extend Colorado's advantage to 2-0 at the 12:06 mark of the first period. Less than two minutes later, forward Andrew Agozzino would make it a 3-0 Eagles lead when he stuffed home a rebound on top of the crease.

Colorado would then pour it on via the power play when forward Michael Joly tracked down a loose puck in the crease and fed it into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead with 2:03 remaining in the opening frame.

Ontario would start the second period by replacing Budaj in net with Cal Petersen, but the change would not stem the tide for the Reign, as Beaudin would finish off a breakaway with a shot that would light the lamp and give Colorado the 5-0 advantage at the 8:29 mark of the period.

Just minutes later, forward A.J. Greer would deflect a puck in the low-slot into the back of the net on the power play to stretch the Eagles lead to 6-0 with 8:47 left in the second stanza.

The Reign would finally get on the scoreboard when defenseman Matt Roy stuffed a rebound in the crease into the cage, slicing Colorado's edge to 6-1 at the 18:16 mark of the second period.

Ontario would add a second goal in the third period off a wraparound from forward Mikey Eyssimont, trimming the Eagles lead to 6-2 with 9:50 remaining in the contest. The Reign would not come any closer, as Colorado would close out the remaining time to secure the 6-2 victory.

The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-5 on the power play, while also killing off all six of Ontario's chances on the man-advantage. Colorado also posted a season-high 38 shots on goal in the win.

The Eagles return to action on Saturday, October 20th when they conclude their two-game series with the Ontario Reign at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

