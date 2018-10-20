Sislo and Dal Colle each score in setback to Bruins on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn . - Mike Sislo extended his goal streak to three games and Michael Dal Colle notched his team-leading eighth point (goal), but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2-3-1-0), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 5-2 loss to the Providence Bruins (2-4-1-0) at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Saturday.

Trent Frederic scored twice for the Bruins including the eventual game-winner midway through the second period.

The Bruins led nearly wire-to-wire as Cameron Hughes opened the scoring just 1:51 into the first period with his first professional goal. A failed Bridgeport breakout allowed Jakub Zboril to force the puck to Hughes in front of the Sound Tigers' bench and the rookie forward did the rest. Hughes gained the blue line, skated down the right wing, and fired a low shot past Jeremy Smith to make it 1-0.

Providence added two more tallies to earn a three-goal lead by 10:13 of the middle frame. The first came on Colby Cave's redirection in front of the crease following a rising parameter shot from Jeremy Lauzon at 3:13 of the first period. Cave's deflection was good for his fifth goal of the season, his third in the last two nights, and extended his goal-scoring streak to four games. The other tally was Frederic's first of the evening, set up by Karson Kuhlman and Joel Messner. Messner, in his AHL debut, held the puck in at the right point and flipped a pass to the corner where Kuhlman gathered it. He quickly funneled a centering feed to the doorstep where Frederic converted a one-time shot to the back door.

Dal Colle got Bridgeport on the board at 13:22 of the second period when he stayed with a loose puck in the slot and jammed it behind Bruins goalie Zane McIntyre. Ryan Hitchcock gained the zone and filtered a pass near the crease where it pinballed around prior to Dal Colle's third goal of the season.

The Bruins regained their three-goal advantage and also pulled out front 5-1 within the first 70 seconds of the third. Jan Kovar made it 4-1 with a rebound goal just 41 seconds into the frame that Lauzon helped with the only assist. Lauzon sprung Kovar behind Bridgeport's defense and the latter was stopped on his initial shot from the hash marks, but Smith's save bounced back in front. Kovar elevated a backhand shot over the Sound Tigers netminder on the rebound.

Frederic's second goal of the contest came 29 seconds later, at the 1:10 mark, for the Bruins final tally.

Sislo's tap-in made it 5-2 at 8:59 of the third period, which gave the Sound Tigers life, but that's all of the offense the team could muster up. Parker Wotherspoon skated through center with a head of steam and split two Bruins as he neared the Providence net. That forced McIntyre to bite and Wotherspoon wisely directed a pass to Sislo at the right post, where he knocked in his third goal in as many games.

Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Smith (1-1-1) made 32 saves on 37 shots. McIntyre (2-2-0) turned back 25 of the 27 chances he faced in the Bruin's win.

The contest also included two fights. Frederic and Connor Jones dropped the gloves at 3:26 of the first period before Seth Helgeson and Wiley Sherman engaged at 9:11 of the second.

Providence outshot Bridgeport 37-27.

