Stars Notch Third Straight Win in 3-1 Finish with Iowa

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won their third straight game and earned a weekend sweep of the Iowa Wild with a 3-1 victory tonight at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars now lead the Central Division with a 4-1-1-1 record to begin the 2018-2019 campaign.

After a scoreless first for the second straight night, the Stars and Wild converged in the second period. The Stars drew first as Joel L'Esperance tallied his fifth of the season on a deflection in the right circle. The center skated toward the net as Joel Hanley walked the blue line and launched a shot less than three minutes into the middle period. L'Esperance has earned six points (3-3=6) in the last four games and leads the Stars in scoring with eight points through seven games.

The Wild would not be put away that easily as Colton Beck tallied his third goal of the year to tie the game nine minutes later. Stars netminder Colton Point shook off the goal and would go on to earn his first professional win with 19 saves in his third career outing. At the other side of the ice Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves in his first AHL start but suffered the loss.

Dealing the Wild the loss in the third period was veteran Erik Condra who net his first goal of the season at the halfway point of the period. Linemate Colton Hargrove pushed the puck toward the crease and Condra battled to grab the rebound. Condra's game winning goal helped the Stars to a 2-0-0-1 record against the Wild to start the year.

Texas continued their dominance on the power play to advance the score. On the team's only chance of the night Denis Gurianov found the back of the net. The Russian winger launched his shot from the slot as Roope Hintz touched a pass to him at the 15:00 mark of the third period. Gurianov has scored a goal in each of the last five games. The goal was also Texas' seventh power play goal in three games, earning the team a 43.8% rate on the man advantage in that stretch.

Iowa attempted the comeback but fell short with the goaltender pulled despite hitting the post on a few chances in the final minute of the game.

Texas faces the Chicago Wolves on Friday night as the team's home stand continues. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center as the Wolves and Stars face off for the first time this year.

3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation

1. Erik Condra (TEX)

2. Joel L'Esperance (TEX)

3. Denis Gurianov (TEX)

