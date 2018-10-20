Dallas Stars Assign Center Roope Hintz to Texas

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has assigned center Roope Hintz to the Texas Stars.

Hintz, 21, appeared in five games for Dallas recording seven shots, a 51.2% faceoff percentage and four penalty minutes. In 2017-18, he recorded 35 points (20-15=35) in 70 regular-season games for Texas, leading all rookies in scoring. He added 12 points (4-8=12) in 22 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Tampere, Finland was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

In addition, the Stars have also loaned forward Elgin Pearce to the Idaho Steelheads. Pearce began the season with the Stars and played in one AHL game. In the past three seasons, the center has played 11 games in the AHL with the Stars and Manitoba Moose.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are back tomorrow night at the H-E-B Center for a rematch with the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

