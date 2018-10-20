Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, October 20

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look again to get back to .500 as they host the high-flying Rochester Americans Saturday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville (2-3-0-0) enters Wednesday's game on the back of a narrow 4-3 loss to Hartford Friday night.

Rochester (5-2-0-0) are off to a flying start as they sit atop the Eastern Conference and North Division standings. The Amerks have scored a league high 28 goals but they have been suspect defensively, conceding 23 times.

Both teams are operating well on the man advantage as Rochester's 35.5% conversion rate is tops in the AHL while Belleville's 23.1% is seventh.

Roster notes

Ottawa recalled defenceman Christian Jaros earlier this morning although Jaros didn't play Friday night for Belleville.

Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves Friday so expect veteran goaltender Mike McKenna to get the nod this evening.

Previous history

This is the first meeting this season between the two North Division rivals but last season the Senators won the season series after going 4-3-1-0. Jordan Murray led Belleville in scoring against the Amerks in 2017-18 with seven points.

Who to watch

Jack Rodewald had a two-point game Friday and this season has put up two goals and four points in five games this season, good for fourth on the team for scoring. Rodewald will also skate in his 150th career AHL game tonight.

Rochester rookie forward Victor Oloffson has started the season on fire as he's notched 13 points in seven contests and leads the AHL in scoring. His eight assists are also tied for the most in the league.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour. Tickets are available.

