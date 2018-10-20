Heat Host Local Teachers and Hand out Team Photos Courtesy of Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company & Asvitt Photography

October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat host the San Jose Barracuda to kick off a home-and-home series that begins in Stockton tonight and ends in San Jose tomorrow in an afternoon matinee. The Heat made things interesting during the first meeting, scoring three, third-period goals in a come-from-behind effort, but the Barracuda's empty net goal would ensure the Heat were held out of the win column in the 4-6 loss.

Watch all the action on AHLTV all season long

WHAT'S GOING ON TONIGHT AT STOCKTON ARENA

The Stockton Heat are teaming up with local school districts for Teacher Appreciation Night tonight where any Teacher can click this link for a FREE ticket to the game tonight, or, can bring your School ID to the Stockton Arena Ticket Office for your FREE ticket. Can't make tonight's Teacher Appreciation? No worries, as we'll be saying thank you to teachers again on February 1 with the same offer!

Fans should get fired up for Team Photo Giveaway Night presented by Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company and Asvitt Photography as everyone in attendance will receive the photo after the game concludes, and we encourage fans to stick around the Adventist Health North Entry and Concourse to meet the team after the game and collect autographs on your new photo!

It's also Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser where fans 21+ can purchase a Bud & Burger combo for just $14! Tonight is Fitness Night where fans can join Stronger Fitness for a great afternoon of workouts before the Stockton Heat game on Saturday, October 20. Workout outdoors for FREE on Ring Road behind Stockton Arena with great instructors for any of the four different workout classes (1:45 Zumba, 2:30 Muvs, 3:15 Bodypump, 4:00 UJam). Plus, our friends at In-Shape Health Clubs will perform a UJam routine during the first intermission tonight!

Be sure to download the all-new Stockton Heat App now for all the latest news, social posts, scores, player information, schedules, videos and interactive games. AHLTV subscribers can control the revolutionary VipR cam and more!

On the Puck Drop Party Deck tonight fans can enjoy food from Wholly Nachomolly, Savor Corner, Dippin Dots, Totally Nuts and craft beer from Brewhaus Bros! Be sure to enter to win tonight's Jersey of the Night, a Brett Pollock game worn jersey, for just $1 per chance, check out the Spirit Station, spin the Prize Wheel ($3 for one spin, $5 for two spins), My58 & Team Estrella Prize Wheels, Cornhole and of course Player Autographs during the second intermission!

LAST TIME VS. SAN JOSE

A week ago tonight, San Jose looked in control through the first two periods, but a flurry of scoring which started with Curtis Lazar on the power-play and three goals from Kerby Rychel in the third period made the ending very interesting. With a late power play given to the Heat, Stockton elected to pull their goaltender in exchange for a six-on-four power play, but unfortunately, Evan Weinger found the puck in his own zone and was able to put it into the empty net to give the Barracuda the two-goal advantage that they'd take the game by.

WHO TO WATCH

While the easy answer here may be the goal scoring of Kerby Rychel, we're going to go with someone who's been reliable at both ends, has a team-long three-game point streak and someone good in the dot in Tyler Graovac.

Graovac has emerged as one of the Heat's most important players early in the season, playing solid in his defensive zone and being one of the go-to guys when the Heat need a big faceoff win. His awareness of the game offensively comes a little underrated as he has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last three games and doesn't appear to be slowing down. A week ago today, it was Graovac's pass to the back door on the power play that glanced off Curtis Lazar's skate and in to put the Heat on the board. A heads-up play like that is exactly why the Flames brought him in this offseason, and we don't think that's going to stop tonight.

Look for Graovac to continue to stay hot, and continue to lead the Heat both offensively, and seeing as he has the best plus/minus on the team (+4), defensively as well.

TOSS THOSE HATS

We couldn't keep the Heat's top goal scorer out of the blog for long!!

Kerby Rychel put on quite the performance in the third period of Saturday's game against San Jose, scoring three goals in the third period in just a span of 7:17 to record the fifth hat trick in Heat history and his first career hat trick.

Rychel adds his name to the list of Mark Jankowski, Hunter Shinkaruk (whom he was traded for), Spencer Foo and Brett Pollock, and accomplished his hat trick 17:32 faster than the next fastest in Heat history (Foo, 24:49). With his big night, Rychel now leads the Heat with 6 points, ranks in the Top 10 of the AHL in points and his 4 goals are tied for the second most in the league.

THREE'S A CROWD

The Heat have seen their players record three-point nights in three-straight games. It all started with Spencer Foo who recorded three points in a October 6 game against Ontario (2-1-3), then saw both Oliver Kylington (2-1-3) and Tyler Graovac (2-1-3) post three-point nights last Friday in Ontario and then it was Kerby Rychel (3-0-3) who recorded a three-point night for the Heat on Saturday against San Jose.

Can the Heat keep this streak going tonight against a tough San Jose team?

LAZAR FOCUS

Last Saturday, Curtis Lazar suited up in his first AHL game since November 18, 2016, and while he was held off the scoresheet initially, he's easily found himself back on it in the last two games. Lazar scored his first AHL goal since that Nov. 18 game on Friday, his first goal since February 15, 2018 while with the Calgary Flames, and followed that up with his first AHL multi-point game in the AHL with another power-play goal and an assist.

With both of his goals coming on the man advantage, Lazar is tied for the second most power-play goals in the AHL.

HEADING TO EXTRAS

The Heat have played two OT games this year, both against Ontario, tied for the second most in the AHL along with Chicago, Milwaukee, San Jose, Springfield and Texas.

Only Ontario has played more OT games to start the year (3). San Jose is coming off their second shootout game on Monday with a 3-2 SO win.

INTERESTING FACT

Andrew Mangiapane is one assist away from recording his 50th AHL assist and is just 10 points back of recording his 100th AHL point. Mangiapane has been a force for the Heat for two seasons prior to the 2018-19 campaign and has suited up in 109 AHL contests in his career, giving him .830 points-per-game at the AHL level.

