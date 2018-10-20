Jaros Recalled Once Again by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Jaros from the Belleville Senators.

The Slovak blue liner has played one game for Belleville this season but has appeared in two contests with Ottawa adding one assist, his first point in the NHL.

Belleville is back in action tonight as they host the Rochester Americans. Tickets are available.

