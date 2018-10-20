Jaros Recalled Once Again by Ottawa
October 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Jaros from the Belleville Senators.
The Slovak blue liner has played one game for Belleville this season but has appeared in two contests with Ottawa adding one assist, his first point in the NHL.
Belleville is back in action tonight as they host the Rochester Americans. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2018
- Marlies Return Home to Face Hartford - Toronto Marlies
- Devils Shut Down by Crunch, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Assign Milner to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Assign Center Roope Hintz to Texas - Texas Stars
- Soshnikov Sent to Rampage from St. Louis - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Host Local Teachers and Hand out Team Photos Courtesy of Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company & Asvitt Photography - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled Once Again by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, October 20 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Overtime Strike Pushes Tucson Past Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Catch Roadrunners with Comeback, But Fall in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalty Kill Gives Life to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Dumped in First Matchup with Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Fall in Regulation for First Time - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Falls to Texas 5-4 in First Road Game of the Season - Iowa Wild
- McCarron Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Thunderbirds - Laval Rocket
- Comrie, Moose Top Rampage - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Dominate Reign, 6-2 to Win Third Straight - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.