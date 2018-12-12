Marlies Host Crunch for North Division Tilt

The Toronto Marlies (10-9-3-2) close out their December home stand tonight as the Syracuse Crunch (13-6-2-0) roll into town for a 7:00 PM puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Coming off a 1-0 overtime win over the visiting Belleville Senators on Sunday, the Marlies look to extend their win streak to two games when they host their North Division rivals for the second time this season. In their previous meeting this season, the Marlies set the tone for the season series with a convincing 4-1 victory over the visiting Crunch.

Chris Mueller (11 G, 12 A) continues to lead the Marlies offensively this season, with defenceman Calle Rosen (2 G, 17 A) not far behind. A key area for the Marlies in tonight's match-up will be discipline, as they'll need to limit their opponents' opportunities on the man-advantage. The Crunch have been dangerous on the power play, with their league-leading special teams converting on 31.1% of their opportunities with the man-advantage.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and fans can catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2 and AHLTV.

