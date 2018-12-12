Roadrunners Score Twice in Third Period to Top Eagles, 2-1

TUCSON, AZ. - The Tucson Roadrunners scored a pair of goals in the third period to claim a 2-0 lead and would hold on down the stretch to secure a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday. Ty Lewis scored the Eagles lone goal, as Pavel Francouz suffered the loss in net, surrendering two goals on 35 shots. The loss puts the brakes on seven straight games with at least one point in the standings for Colorado.

The first period would see Colorado earn two opportunities on the power play, but Tucson would hold strong on the penalty kill and thwart both shorthanded situations. The Eagles would outshoot the Roadrunners, 12-9 in the opening 20 minutes of play as the two teams would head to the first intermission scoreless.

The second period would have a similar feel, as both teams generated chances on the power play, but neither team was able to find the back of the net. Tucson would outshoot Colorado, 14-9 in the middle frame and once again, the two clubs would head to the intermission still in search of the game's first goal.

The first goal would finally come early in the third period when a 5-on-3 power play for the Roadrunners would set up forward Lane Pederson to snap a shot from the left-wing circle that would beat Francouz and give Tucson a 1-0 edge 5:32 into the period.

Less than a minute later, a face off in the Eagles zone would send the puck onto the tape of forward Jens Looke at the top of the circle and he would unfurl a shot that would light the lamp and stretch the Roadrunners lead to 2-0.

Colorado would finally break through on the power play when Lewis collected a cross-slot pass and buried a wrister past Tucson goalie Hunter Miska to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 6:44 still to play in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Francouz in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of the contest, but they would not be able to generate another goal, falling to the Roadrunners by a final score of 2-1.

Tucson outshot Colorado, 35-30 in the contest, as the Eagles went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Roadrunners netted one goal on five opportunities on the man-advantage.

