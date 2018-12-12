P-Bruins Fall to Utica 5-2 in Finale of Four-Game Trip

Utica, NY - The Providence Bruins fell the Utica Comets Wednesday night 5-2 in the final game of their four-game road trip.The P-Bruins got goals from Jordan Szwarz and Zach Senyshyn while Zane McIntyre made his 15th start of the season in net.

The Comets opened the scoring at 10:13 of the first period, and it was a former P-Bruin who lit the lamp. Jagger Dirk sent a pass from the left wing corner to a waiting Colton Saucerman at the blueline. Saucerman walked into a wrister from the right point and his shot went through traffic to give Utica a 1-0 lead. At 12:42 the Comets doubled their lead on Reid Boucher's 13th goal of the year. Jaime Sifers fired a low shot on McIntyre from the right point that he stopped with his pad, but the rebound went right to Boucher in the left slot. He held, fired and beat an outstretched McIntyre to make it 2-0 Utica into the first intermission.

Providence controlled play for most of the second period on the strength of six power play opportunities. Their best chance came 3:02 into the frame with a 5-on-3 advantage, and the captain made sure the P-Bruins capitalized on it. Setting up along the goalline looking for a passing lane, Szwarz attempted to feed a teammate through traffic. He got a fortunate bounce as his pass went off a Comets defender and by goaltender Thatcher Demko. Kyle Cumiskey and Anders Bjork picked up assists on Szwarz's seventh goal of the season and Providence cut the Utica lead to 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Midway through the final period, the Comets regained control of the game with Boucher's second tally of the night at 8:01. Lukas Jasek tried to beat McIntyre's five-hole with a shot and, similar to his first goal, Boucher took advantage of a rebound that went to him in the right slot and made it 3-1. Zack MacEwen opened it up even further at 12:31, beating McIntyre with a wrister from the right dot to make it 4-1. Senyshyn kept Providence's hopes alive and stayed red-hot, netting a goal for the fourth game in a row. In front of Demko, he tipped in a pass from Joel Messner for his team-leading 10th of the season and the lead was trimmed to 4-2. However, with 49 seconds left Darren Archibald potted an empty net goal to seal a 5-2 Utica win.

McIntyre stopped 21-25 shots while Demko stopped 31-33 shots. Providence was 1-6 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday night when they return home to the Dunk for a 7:05pm face off with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

