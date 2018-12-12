Wolves Insider: No. 1 in Goals

THREE FOR THE ROAD

The Wolves turned the tables and snapped a five-game winless streak with a perfect road trip. They picked up a pair of victories over Iowa before shutting out Rockford to complete the weekend. Chicago posted 12 goals in the three games and leads all American Hockey League teams with 96 goals this season.

Not only are the Wolves prolific, they're consistent. Rocky Thompson's group is the only team in the league that have scored at least two goals in every game this year after Providence was held to just one goal in its loss to Rochester on Friday.

Last week also catapulted two Wolves among the league's top individual points leaders. Forward Brandon Pirri leads all players with his 34 points after notching three goals and five asissts last week. Pirri's hat trick on Sunday was the Wolves' fourth of the year (Gage Quinney, Daniel Carr and Brooks Macek have the others) while the AHL's 30 other teams have combined for 17.

Carr is in a six-way tie for second with his 28 points off 11 goals and 17 assists. The forward led the league in points when he was recalled by Las Vegas on Nov. 22 and wasted no time making his way back up the standings. In his first three games upon returning on loan to the Wolves, Carr tallied two goals and four assists.

SUPER HERO NIGHT

The Wolves are hosting Super Hero Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, as part of the team's Illinois Lottery Cup game against the Rockford IceHogs. Come out to meet Spider-Man and Black Panther and other super heroes and make sure you wear your favorite super hero gear.

CRAFT BEER ARENA CRAWL

The Chicago Wolves introduce their new Craft Beer Arena Crawl on Friday, Dec. 21, against the Rockford IceHogs at Allstate Arena. For $40, you get a game ticket, three craft beers and, once you've finished the arena crawl, a T-shirt recognizing your accomplishment. Fans who already have tickets can join the crawl for $20.

TOP LINE

BRANDON PIRRI

Brandon Pirri added to his already impressive point total last week, collecting three goals and five assists. Pirri put up a four-assist effort on Wednesday in Iowa and added an assist on Friday against the Wild before notching his third career hat trick on Saturday in Rockford. Pirri now leads the league with 34 points.

NIC HAGUE

Nic Hague will never forget the week he turned 20. The rookie defenseman put up two goals on his birthday on Wednesday, including the overtime winner. Hague scored again on Friday before extending his streak to three games on Saturday with a goal against Rockford.

DANIEL CARR

Daniel Carr needed no time to re-adjust to his surroundings after returning on loan to the Wolves from Las Vegas on Wednesday. He scored two goals and put up four assists in his first three games back with Chicago. The Wolves boast a 12-5-1-1 record (.684) when he's in the lineup.

REWIND (3-0-0-0)

SATURDAY, DEC. 8: CHICAGO 4, (at) Rockford 0

The Wolves toppled Rockford in Illinois Lottery Cup action, securing the fourth game in franchise history with both a shutout and a hat trick.

Forward Brandon Pirri led the Wolves to a victory with his three goals while defenseman Nic Hague also scored for Chicago.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk recorded 32 saves for the team's first shutout this season.

FRIDAY, DEC. 7: CHICAGO 5, (at) IOWA 4

The Wolves and the Wild swapped goals all night, but the Wolves scored first and last to secure back-to-back wins at Wells Fargo Arena.

Forward Tyler Wong posted his first two-goal game as a professional, forward Tomas Hyka delivered the game-winner midway through the third and Daniel Carr and Nic Hague also scored.

Goaltender Max Lagace recorded 22 saves.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5: CHICAGO 4, (at) IOWA 3 (OT)

The Wolves rallied from a 3-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered goals to best the Wild in overtime, 4-3.

Defenseman Nic Hague scored twice on his 20th birthday, including the game-winner, and forward Brandon Pirri assisted all four goals in the comeback win.

Goaltender Max Lagace made 16 saves

