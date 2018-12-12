Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura, Coreau to San Diego
December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Josh Mahura from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks reassigned goaltender Jared Coreau to San Diego.
Mahura, 20 (5/5/98), has earned an assist (0-1=1) along with a +2 rating in six games with Anaheim this season. Mahura made his NHL debut on Nov. 18 vs. Colorado and collected his first career NHL point on Nov. 21 vs. Vancouver. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura collected 1-8=9 points in 14 games with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 192-pound defenseman led Gulls blueliners in points and assists at the time of his recall.
Coreau, 27 (11/5/91), has posted a 3-6-2 record in 12 games for San Diego this season. Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018, the 6-5, 214-pound goaltender also owns a 5-9-4 record and two shutouts in 21 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings from 2016-18.
