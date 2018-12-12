Blackhawks Recall Sikura, Dahlstrom, Assign Fortin to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have recalled forward Dylan Sikura and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, and assigned forward Alexandre Fortin to Rockford.

Fortin, 21, has spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Blackhawks, logging six points (3g, 3a) in 24 NHL games. He was originally recalled from Rockford on Oct. 9, made his NHL debut on Oct. 11 at Minnesota and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 21 vs. Tampa Bay.

The Blainville, Quebec City native is in his second professional season after making his pro debut last year with the IceHogs. He has combined for 21 points (4g, 17a) in 55 career AHL games over the last two seasons, including posting three multi-point efforts last year on Oct. 14 vs. Iowa (2a), Nov. 19 vs. Chicago (2a) and Dec. 28 at Iowa (1g, 1a).

Fortin was originally signed as a free agent with the Blackhawks on Sept. 25, 2016.

Sikura, 23, has appeared in 26 games this season with Rockford and leads the team with 18 points and nine goals. He also paces all AHL rookies with four game-winning tallies thus far this year, which marks the most in a single season for the IceHogs since Mark McNeill potted six game-winners during the 2014-15 season. Sikura made his AHL debut on Oct. 5 at Cleveland, notched a season-high three-game point streak from Oct. 6-14 and has combined for five multi-point efforts with Rockford.

The Aurora, Ontario native was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with Chicago last season and tallied three assists in five contests with the Blackhawks.

Dahlstrom, 23, has logged eight points (1g, 7a) in 22 games with the IceHogs this season. He ranks third among team defenseman in both points and assists and has combined for 36 shots on goal and 10 penalty minutes during his AHL tenure with the Hogs. The blueliner also notched Rockford's first three-point game of the season and the second such effort of his career with three helpers on Oct. 20 at Tucson.

The Stockholm, Sweden native was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (51st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. He has combined for 48 points (10g, 38a) and 56 PIMs in 162 career AHL games with the IceHogs and three assists in 11 NHL games with Chicago.

