Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the Blues have assigned rookie forward Jordan Kyrou to the San Antonio Rampage.

Kyrou, 20, has appeared in 14 games with the Rampage this season, notching five goals, ten assists, and a plus-5 rating. The Toronto, Ontario native was recalled by the Blues on Dec. 3 and played in two games, scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 9 against the Vancouver Canucks. In total, he has appeared in 11 NHL games with the Blues this season, tallying a goal and an assist.

Prior to joining the Blues, Kyrou was in the midst of a four-game goal scoring streak with San Antonio, the longest by a Rampage player this season. He has four goals and seven points during that streak.

Kyrou was selected by the Blues in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft with the 35th overall pick. He was named the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player in 2017-18 after posting 39 goals and 109 points in 56 games with the Sarnia Sting.

The Rampage will host the Iowa Wild for a pair of games this weekend, the first meetings of the season between the teams. It's Ugly Sweater Weekend for the Rampage, who will wear holiday-themed jerseys for both Friday and Sunday's games. Puck-drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV. For more information, visit sarampage.com/uglysweater.

