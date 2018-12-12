Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage
December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the Blues have assigned rookie forward Jordan Kyrou to the San Antonio Rampage.
Kyrou, 20, has appeared in 14 games with the Rampage this season, notching five goals, ten assists, and a plus-5 rating. The Toronto, Ontario native was recalled by the Blues on Dec. 3 and played in two games, scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 9 against the Vancouver Canucks. In total, he has appeared in 11 NHL games with the Blues this season, tallying a goal and an assist.
Prior to joining the Blues, Kyrou was in the midst of a four-game goal scoring streak with San Antonio, the longest by a Rampage player this season. He has four goals and seven points during that streak.
Kyrou was selected by the Blues in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft with the 35th overall pick. He was named the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player in 2017-18 after posting 39 goals and 109 points in 56 games with the Sarnia Sting.
The Rampage will host the Iowa Wild for a pair of games this weekend, the first meetings of the season between the teams. It's Ugly Sweater Weekend for the Rampage, who will wear holiday-themed jerseys for both Friday and Sunday's games. Puck-drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV. For more information, visit sarampage.com/uglysweater.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2018
- Wolf Pack Release Alex Kile from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers' Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Blackhawks Recall Sikura, Dahlstrom, Assign Fortin to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Teddy Bear Toss Night Set for Friday, December 21 - San Jose Barracuda
- Marlies Host Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- Canes Recall Kuokkanen from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Recall Krushelnyski from Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, December 12 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Host Penguins Wednesday for First of Three Games this Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Assign Hunwick to Rochester on Conditioning Loan - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Execute Late, Beat Colorado 2-1 to Extend Point Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Fall, 5-2, in Second Straight Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Snap Skid vs. Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Score Twice in Third Period to Top Eagles, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.