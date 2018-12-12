Jones Earns First NHL Recall by Edmonton
December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that D Caleb Jones has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. It is Jones first NHL recall. Should he play he would become the sixth Condors player to make his NHL debut with the Oilers from Bakersfield over the past four seasons.
The Condors also announced that C Cooper Marody has been assigned by Edmonton. Plus, G Dylan Wells and D Jared Wilson have been recalled from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) to Bakersfield.
JONES
21 years old and in his second full professional season
Leads all Condors d-men with 12 points (2g-10a) and his tied for second on the team in helpers with 10
Has 29 points (4g-25a) in 82 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield
Led all Condors d-men in assists last season with 15
Won a Gold Medal with Team USA at the 2016-17 World Junior Championships WELLS
Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Dec. 11 as he went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage for the Thunder
In 11 games with Wichita, he owns a 5-3-2 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .913 sv%
Made one appearance for the Condors back on Oct. 6 WILSON
Under AHL contract with Bakersfield
Has nine points (1g-8a) in 23 games with the Thunder and is the team leader in plus/minus at +7
