Jones Earns First NHL Recall by Edmonton

December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that D Caleb Jones has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. It is Jones first NHL recall. Should he play he would become the sixth Condors player to make his NHL debut with the Oilers from Bakersfield over the past four seasons.

The Condors also announced that C Cooper Marody has been assigned by Edmonton. Plus, G Dylan Wells and D Jared Wilson have been recalled from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) to Bakersfield.

JONES

21 years old and in his second full professional season

Leads all Condors d-men with 12 points (2g-10a) and his tied for second on the team in helpers with 10

Has 29 points (4g-25a) in 82 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield

Led all Condors d-men in assists last season with 15

Won a Gold Medal with Team USA at the 2016-17 World Junior Championships WELLS

Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Dec. 11 as he went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage for the Thunder

In 11 games with Wichita, he owns a 5-3-2 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .913 sv%

Made one appearance for the Condors back on Oct. 6 WILSON

Under AHL contract with Bakersfield

Has nine points (1g-8a) in 23 games with the Thunder and is the team leader in plus/minus at +7

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.