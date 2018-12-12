Kings Recall Daniel Brickley from Ontario
December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Daniel Brickley from Ontario.
The 23-year-old Brickley (born March 30, 1995) is a 6-3, 203-pound native of Sandy, Utah who has played in 21 games during his first professional season with Ontario, recording five points (2-3=5) and 12 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut last season with the Kings, appearing in one game, posting an assist (0-1=1) and a plus-1 rating.
