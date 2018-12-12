Crunch Blow Past Marlies, 8-1

TORONTO - A season-high 14 Syracuse Crunch players collected a point in an 8-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Andy Andreoff and Alex Barre-Boulet both tallied two goals, while the rookie added an extra assist for a three-point night as the Crunch move to 14-6-2-0 on the season and even the six-game season series against the Marlies, 1-1.

Eddie Pasquale earned the win with 28 saves in net for the Crunch. Eamon McAdam allowed three goals on five shots between the pipes for the Marlies before being relieved by Kasimir Kaskisuo to start the second period. Kaskisuo went on to turn aside 20-of-25. Syracuse converted on 1-of-2 power play opportunities and went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch put up three goals on five shots in the first period to lead the Marlies, 3-1, after 20 minutes. Syracuse opened scoring 4:44 into the game when Cameron Gaunce sent a lead pass up the center for Andreoff to skate in on an odd-man rush and go top shelf. Dominik Masin collected the secondary assist.

Barre-Boulet doubled the lead when he sped down the right wing, stick handled through the zone and netted his 10th of the season from the high slot at the 10:25 mark. Nolan Valleau and Pasquale earned the helpers.

The Marlies stole one back on the power play at the 19:33 mark. Sam Gagner passed down to Chris Mueller at the goal line who connect with Jeremy Bracco for a shot from the right circle.

Syracuse quickly went back up by two with just seven seconds remaining in the opening frame. Carter Verhaeghe sauced a cross-slot feed for Dennis Yan to finish it off from the bottom of the right circle.

The Crunch scored three more in the middle stanza to build up a 6-1 lead. Seven minutes into the period, Otto Somppi recorded his first AHL goal when he swept in the rebound of Ross Colton's left wing shot. Taylor Raddysh earned a point on the play. Syracuse added another less than two minutes later. Colton got a lead pass from Yan down the right-wing side. His first shot was blocked, but he got his own rebound in front of the crease and chipped in the second chance.

With 1:34 remaining in the second period, the Crunch went up by five. Cameron Gaunce fired a wrister from the blue line that went wide right, but ricocheted off the end boards, caught Kaskisuo's left skate and ended up in the back of the net. Verhaeghe and Boris Katchouk collected points on the goal.

Syracuse converted during 5-on-3 play 9:08 into the third period to make it 7-1. Cory Conacher'r one-timer was blocked in the right circle where Barre-Boulet picked up the loose puck. His shot was then turned aside by Kaskisuo, but Andreoff was down low to clean up the rebound for his second of the night. Barre-Boulet tallied his second of the game two minutes later when he netted his own rebound from between the circles.

The Crunch continue their road trip with back-to-back games against the Laval Rocket beginning this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has tied Cory Conacher for a league-leading 12-game points streak (9g, 9a)...The Crunch allowed the first power-play goal on the road since Oct. 10 tonight...Eddie Pasquale earned his first assist since Feb. 28 in Toronto...The Crunch set a new season-high with eight goals.

