Roadrunners Execute Late, Beat Colorado 2-1 to Extend Point Streak

December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





With a third period that embodied execution, the Roadrunners defeated the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday night at Tucson Arena, edging their adversary by a 2-1 count to extend their season-long point streak to eight games.

The Roadrunners are now 6-0-2-0 dating back to November 21.

The team also improves to 9-2-0-0 on home ice.

"I think it builds confidence in our room individually and as a team," Lane Pederson said of the team's current unbeaten streak. "We just want to keep playing the way we have and continue to find ways to win, find ways to close out games and try to keep this thing rolling."

It took over 45 minutes for a puck to find the back of the net, and it came off of Pederson's stick with 14:28 left in regulation to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead.

Pederson's goal, a one-timer while operating on a 5-on-3 power play, was his third in as many games. The Roadrunners' two assist leaders, Kyle Capobianco and Robbie Russo, were credited with helpers.

Less than a minute later, Jens Looke upped the Roadrunners' lead to 2-0 when he beat Colorado's Pavel Francouz from the top of the left circle upon an offensive zone draw.

With 6:44 left on the game clock, Colorado's Ty Lewis got the Eagles on the board, cutting the Roadrunners' lead to 201 and snapping their 156:27 shutout streak that began on Friday.

Hunter Miska closed the door the rest of the way to secure the victory; he stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced to earn his seventh win of the season and his third straight.

"[This win] just speaks to our depth," Pederson added. "A lot of guys have been asked to play different roles, they're stepping up in key moments, making the right plays and keeping things simple. Our locker room, we've got a great group of guys, everyone's rooting for one another, picking each other up when we're down, so I think all of that bodes into the success we're having."

The Roadrunners' .717 win percentage is the third-best in the American Hockey League.

The teams will meet again on Wednesday night at Tucson Arena, where the puck is scheduled to drop just after 7:05 PM.

