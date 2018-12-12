Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, December 12

December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will continue its season-long eight game road trip with a visit to Quebec to face the Laval Rocket tonight.

Belleville (12-12-2-0) finished its first 3-in-3 of the season Sunday by collecting five of a possible six points that saw the Sens jump to fourth in the North Division.

Laval (9-14-2-1) continues to struggle in its sophomore season as they sit last in the North but only five points behind Belleville for a playoff spot.

The Senators rank eighth in the AHL on the power play at 20.7% while the Rocket have the second worse man advantage in the AHL at 12.8%.

Roster notes

The Sens made a couple of moves Wednesday as they signed Justin Auger to a PTO and had Aaron Luchuk join the team after being reassigned from Brampton.

With three games in four nights starting this evening, there's a likely chance that the Sens go the same route goaltending wise as they did with the 3-in-3 that will see Marcus Hogberg start twice with Filip Gustavsson playing the middle game.

Previous history

In three contests this season, the Senators are 2-1 against the Rocket. The two teams met Friday night in Belleville with the Senators cruising to a 7-2 victory. Since the start of last season, Belleville is 7-7-1-0 against the Rocket.

Who to watch

Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg has been lights out since his return from an injury that kept him on the shelf until Nov. 30. The Swedish netminder is 2-0-1-0 this season with a 1.65 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

Laval forward Byron Froese is currently riding a five-game point streak and in 26 games this season has nine goals and 16 points.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:30pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:20pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.