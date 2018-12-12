Senators Fall in Laval
December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators again couldn't get over the .500 mark after a 3-1 loss to the Laval Rocket Wednesday night in Quebec.
Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves for Belleville while Andreas Englund scored. Nikita Jevpalovs, Hunter Shinkaruk and Alex Grenier scored for the Rocket while Michael McNiven made 18 saves.
After a goalless first period, the lone goal of the second period came from the hosts through Jevpalovs as he spun on his defender, Julius Bergman, and beat Hogberg with a spinning backhander for his fifth goal of the season at 13:09.
The Sens had a glorious chance to tie the game a few minutes into the final frame as debutant Tobias Lindberg skated in on a breakaway but couldn't beat McNiven with his backhander. The Rocket would push its lead to 2-0 a few moments later at 5:36 as Shinkurak used Bergman as a screen to beat Hogberg from the slot for his third of the year.
Belleville got on the board with just 41.7 seconds left in the game through Englund as he threw a shot goal bound from the blue line that ended McNiven's shutout bid but Grenier iced the game with 18 seconds left with an empty-net goal from his own end.
Shots were 9-7 Laval after 20 minutes with neither team creating a quality scoring chance: Belleville came closest through Chase Balisy on a centering pass from Lindberg while Hogberg stopped Shinkaruk on the power play on a shot from the left dot as both goaltenders looked comfortable in the opening period.
Aaron Luchuk, Justin Auger and Lindberg all made their Senator debuts tonight.
The Senators are back in action Friday as they head to Pennsylvania to face Lehigh Valley. Belleville are back home on Dec. 27 against Laval and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2018
- Senators Fall in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Montembeault's 41-Save Effort Earns T-Birds a Point - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hot Comets Add Hot Sauce - Utica Comets
- Crunch Blow Past Marlies, 8-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Recap: Ramage, Blackwood Lift Devils to 5-1 Win over Amerks - Binghamton Devils
- P-Bruins Fall to Utica 5-2 in Finale of Four-Game Trip - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura, Coreau to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Carey Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Jones Earns First NHL Recall by Edmonton - Bakersfield Condors
- Kings Recall Daniel Brickley from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Bears Sign Defender Steve Johnson to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Game #24 Preview: Tucson vs. Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Insider: No. 1 in Goals - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Release Alex Kile from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers' Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Blackhawks Recall Sikura, Dahlstrom, Assign Fortin to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Teddy Bear Toss Night Set for Friday, December 21 - San Jose Barracuda
- Marlies Host Crunch for North Division Tilt - Toronto Marlies
- Canes Recall Kuokkanen from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Recall Krushelnyski from Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, December 12 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Host Penguins Wednesday for First of Three Games this Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Assign Hunwick to Rochester on Conditioning Loan - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Execute Late, Beat Colorado 2-1 to Extend Point Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Fall, 5-2, in Second Straight Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Snap Skid vs. Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Score Twice in Third Period to Top Eagles, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Senators Fall in Laval
- Carey Reassigned to Belleville
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, December 12
- Senators Sign Auger to PTO
- Ottawa Recalls Carey and Elliott