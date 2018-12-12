Canes Recall Kuokkanen from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Janne Kuokkanen from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League and placed forward Jordan Staal on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 5th.

Kuokkanen, 20, leads the Checkers and ranks tied for eighth in the AHL in scoring with 27 points (11g, 16a). The Oulunsalo, Finland, native has tallied a point in 19 of 26 games this season. Kuokkanen made his NHL debut with Carolina on Oct. 7, 2017, vs. Minnesota and posted 40 points (11g, 29a) in 60 AHL games with Charlotte in 2017-18. The 6'1", 193-pound forward was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 43rd overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft and represented Finland at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Staal, 30, has missed two games with a concussion. The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has recorded 11 points (5g, 6a) in 27 games this season and has registered 245 points (91g, 154a) in 439 career games with the Hurricanes. The 6'4", 220-pound forward was acquired by Carolina from Pittsburgh in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin, and a first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft (Derrick Pouliot) on June 22, 2012.

The Hurricanes visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday before opening a five-game homestand against the Washington Capitals on Friday at PNC Arena.

