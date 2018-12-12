Phantoms Recall Krushelnyski from Royals

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have recalled from loan forward Alex Krushelnyski from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 27-year old out of Los Angeles, California, Krushelnyski appeared in 37 games with the Phantoms this past season and tallied three goals and six assists for a total of nine points with a plus-five rating. Additionally, he played in 24 contests with the Reading Royals during the 2017-18 campaign in which he potted 13 goals and recorded 14 assists en route to being named an ECHL All-Star.

Currently, Krushelnyski has seven goals and 13 assists for a total of 20 points across 19 games this season with the Royals.

Lehigh Valley concludes a four-game home stand on Friday night, December 14, when they host the Belleville Senators inside of PPL Center at 7:05 p.m. Limited tickets for the contest against the Senators are still available online.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

