Wolf Pack Release Alex Kile from PTO
December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has released forward Alex Kile from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.
Kile, who signed his PTO last Thursday, skated in two games with the Wolf Pack, scoring one goal and registering three shots on net. In 15 games this season with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, Kile has ten goals and five assists for 15 points.
The Wolf Pack's next game is tomorrow night, Thursday, December 13, the first of two games against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte. Faceoff is 7:00 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.
The next home game for the Wolf Pack is next Wednesday, December 19, when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack", which includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two sodas, all for just $40.
Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.
