Sabres Assign Hunwick to Rochester on Conditioning Loan
December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned defenseman Matt Hunwick to the Rochester Americans (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2018
- Canes Recall Kuokkanen from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Recall Krushelnyski from Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, December 12 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Host Penguins Wednesday for First of Three Games this Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Assign Hunwick to Rochester on Conditioning Loan - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Execute Late, Beat Colorado 2-1 to Extend Point Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Fall, 5-2, in Second Straight Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Snap Skid vs. Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Score Twice in Third Period to Top Eagles, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Sabres Assign Hunwick to Rochester on Conditioning Loan
- Sabres Assign Wedgewood to Rochester
- Amerks Recall Powell from Cincinnati
- Amerks Home for the Holidays on Back-To-Back Nights against Hartford
- Amerks Partner with Reeds Jewelers for Diamond Giveaway on December 14