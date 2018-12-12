Hot Comets Add Hot Sauce

Utica, N.Y. - Social media sensation Colton Saucerman energized the Utica Comets as they defeated the Providence Bruins 5-2 Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Reid Boucher scored twice and Thatcher Demko stopped 31 shots in the win. It was the Comets' fourth straight win on home ice.

In his first star of the game interview following the contest, Demko acknowledged the performance of Saucerman, and requested that he be brought back out to complete the interview alongside his teammate.

Saucerman got the Comets on the board halfway through the first period with a blast from the top of the circle. Jagger Dirk and Brendan Gaunce tallied the assists. Boucher doubled the lead two and a half minutes later, burying a rebound past Bruins goaltender Zane McIntyre. Jaime Sifers and Jesse Graham had the assists.

Jordan Szwarz cut the lead to one with a power play goal that deflected off the skate of a Comets' defenseman. Despite getting into some penalty trouble, the Comets held strong thanks to a solid effort from Demko as Utica took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Boucher restored Utica's two-goal lead eight minutes into the third period, depositing a loose puck on the back door. Lukas Jasek collected the assist. Zack MacEwen pushed the lead to 4-1 four minutes later. Sifers and Graham were credited with the assists. Zach Senyshyn pulled Providence back within one with 3:53 to go in the third. Darren Archibald sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 49 seconds to go.

