Game Recap: Ramage, Blackwood Lift Devils to 5-1 Win over Amerks

December 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





ROCHESTER - John Ramage had a three-point night and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves as the Binghamton Devils ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 road win in Rochester on Wednesday night.

John Quenneville opened the scoring for the Devils just 4:51 into the game after a great setup by defenseman John Ramage. From the right point, Ramage fired a hard pass to Quenneville at the top of the crease who deflected it by goaltender Jonas Johansson for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Quenneville's ninth of the year and third goal in as many games with assists from Ramage and Marian Studenic.

The Devils were killing their second penalty of the first period when Egor Sharangovich forced a turnover and put Binghamton ahead, 2-0. Sharangovich picked up the puck after the turnover and fired a shot over the glove of Johansson for his fifth of the year, unassisted, and the Devils took the two-goal lead into the intermission despite the Americans' 16-8 shot advantage.

John Ramage put Binghamton up by three just 1:21 into the second period. Johansson made the original save, but, Ramage stepped up and blasted a slap shot over the left shoulder of the netminder for his third of the year and a 3-0 lead with assists from Studenic and Quenneville.

The Devils forced a goaltending change after Blake Pietila let a wrist shot go over the left shoulder of Johansson from the left wing circle for a 4-0 lead at 1:53 of the second. Pietila's goal was unassisted and Adan Wilcox came in to replace Johansson in net.

Rochester responded to get on the board as Sean Malone deflected in his second goal of the year at the 8:22 mark and the Devils' lead was decreased to three. Malone's goal was assisted by Alexander Nylander and Matt Hunwick who was sent down by Buffalo on a conditioning loan.

Binghamton moved back out to a four-goal was with 4:53 left in the second period as Kurtis Gabriel ripped a shot over the left shoulder of Wilcox from the right wing circle for his second of the year. Ramage collected his third point of the night with the lone assist and the Devils took a 5-1 lead into the third period.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 36 of 37 shots for the win and earned second star of the game.

