Barracuda Teddy Bear Toss Night Set for Friday, December 21

December 12, 2018





SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced details for the fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, which is set for Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used teddy bears or other stuffed toys to the game and when the Barracuda score their first goal fans can throw them onto the ice. The stuffed animals will go on to benefit Working Partnerships USA, Gardner Family Health Network and the pediatric unit at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara.

In 2017-18, over 4,500 bears were collected when captain John McCarthy scored San Jose's first goal.

Friday, December 21 will feature $2 beers and $1 hot dogs. In addition, throughout the season, cars of four-or-more can park for free in the main lot at SAP Center at San Jose.

Tickets start as low at $10 and can be purchased by contacting the Barracuda ticket office at 408-977-4747 or by visiting sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

