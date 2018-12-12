Checkers' Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Saturday

The Checkers' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Novant Health, will take place Saturday, Dec. 15, during the 6 p.m. game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals that are new and wrapped in plastic or in a ziplock bag to throw onto the ice following the Checkers' first goal. Bears with breakable battery compartments should not be thrown. All those who bring at least one stuffed animal to throw will receive a free ticket to a future game.

Checkers staff, including Chubby and the CheckMates, will deliver some of the bears to Bethlehem Center of Charlotte, a nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for low income children and families to improve the quality of their lives. Others will go to a vareity of local organizations including Berryhill School, Alexander Youth Network, Toys for Troops, Brave Step, Bright Blessings, The Children's Schoolhouse and Pinky Swear.

In the past eight seasons, the Checkers have collected and donated more than 14,000 stuffed animals.

