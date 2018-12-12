Carey Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned Paul Carey to the Belleville Senators.

Carey has 19 points (four goals) in 20 appearances with Belleville this season and has also lined up in five games with Ottawa without recording a point.

Belleville is back in action tonight against Laval as part of its season-long eight game road trip.

